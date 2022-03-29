Scott A. Beck

May 1, 1965-March 26, 2022

Scott A. Beck, 56, of Davenport, IA passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022. Cremation rites will be accorded. A private service will be held and interment of his ashes will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials in his honor may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Scott was born May 1, 1965 to Harold Beck and Patricia (Viviani) Beck Leenerts in Davenport, IA.

Scott was diagnosed with Parkinson's 30 years ago. Earlier in life he had enjoyed bowling, motorcycles, and going to the stock car races.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Brandon Beck, Davenport, IA; daughter, Jamie Nebinger, Rock Island, IL; mother, Patricia Leenerts, Davenport, IA; grandchildren, Everett Beck and Melanie Nebinger; sister, Vicki (Jeffrey) Lybarger, Moline, IL; and nephews, Jakob and Tyler Lybarger.

He was preceded in death by his father; grandparents, Mary (Joe) Viviani, Florence Schimmel and Louis Beck; 2 infant brothers, and 1 infant sister.