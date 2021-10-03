Scott Holtan

March 7, 2021

COAL VALLEY-Scott Holtan, 62 of Coal Valley, IL, formerly of Thor, IA passed away on Sunday, March 7th at University of Iowa Hospitals, due to complications of Covid-19.

The family of Scott T. Holtan invites you to his celebration of life gathering on Saturday, October 9th, 2021 from 3pm-6pm at All Saints Lutheran Church, 5002 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport, Iowa for food and fellowship. The Royal Ball Run for Autism honors Scott at their 10th Anniversary on Sunday October 10 at 10am. More details at. royalballrun.com.

Scott is survived by his wife, Anne and sons, Ryan and Tyler of Coal Valley.