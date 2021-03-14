Scott Holtan

October 2, 1958-March 7, 2021

COAL VALLEY-Scott Holtan, 62 of Coal Valley, IL, formerly of Thor, IA passed away on Sunday, March 7th at University of Iowa Hospitals, due to complications of Covid-19.

Private services will be live streamed at 10am Thursday March 18, 2021 at https://www.facebook.com/allsaintsdavenport/.

Scott is survived by his wife, Anne and sons, Ryan and Tyler of Coal Valley, IL; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ron & Marilyn Raymond and sister, Maria (Kurt) Olson,.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger & Lois Holtan, sister, Julie Anna Holtan-Taylor; brother, Randy Holtan.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.