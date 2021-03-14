Menu
Scott Holtan
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Scott Holtan

October 2, 1958-March 7, 2021

COAL VALLEY-Scott Holtan, 62 of Coal Valley, IL, formerly of Thor, IA passed away on Sunday, March 7th at University of Iowa Hospitals, due to complications of Covid-19.

Private services will be live streamed at 10am Thursday March 18, 2021 at https://www.facebook.com/allsaintsdavenport/.

Scott is survived by his wife, Anne and sons, Ryan and Tyler of Coal Valley, IL; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ron & Marilyn Raymond and sister, Maria (Kurt) Olson,.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger & Lois Holtan, sister, Julie Anna Holtan-Taylor; brother, Randy Holtan.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Service
10:00a.m.
live streamed
https://www.facebook.com/allsaintsdavenport/, IL
Funeral services provided by:
I am saddened by your loss. Scott was such a special man, who lit the room, never met a stranger and lived his faith. He was so very proud of his wife and sons. Scott worked diligently for Autism awareness, often speaking of the events planned to raise funds to further the cause. His light may have dimmed on earth but he is now your guardian angel in heaven. I will miss him.
Lisa Arndt
March 14, 2021
I'm so sorry for your family loss.i am a former Johannes bus monitor that Ryan and Tyler was on my bus . I am so sorry to hear about what happen . prayers to the Family .
Tim Aldeman
March 9, 2021
