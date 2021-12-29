Scott O. Hyde

February 20, 1965-December 25, 2021

Scott O. Hyde, 56, of Davenport was peacefully called home to God on Christmas Day, December 25, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Monday, January 3rd at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 4:00 pm Sunday, January 2nd at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Indian Creek Cemetery, Columbus Junction, Iowa. Memorials may be made in care of the family.

Scott was born on February 20, 1965 in Iowa City, IA, a son of George Boardwell and Darlene Reid. He was a phlebotomist with Impact Life for 30 years. Scott enjoyed spending quality time with his girls and family. He also enjoyed going on walks, fishing, watching the Iowa games and telling stories. Scott touched many lives and made it his mission to encourage others through prayer and spreading the word.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Ariel and Shana Hyde; grandson, Charles; and siblings, Randolf and Monica Hyde.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.wheelanpressly.com.