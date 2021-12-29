Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Scott O. Hyde
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Scott O. Hyde

February 20, 1965-December 25, 2021

Scott O. Hyde, 56, of Davenport was peacefully called home to God on Christmas Day, December 25, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Monday, January 3rd at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 4:00 pm Sunday, January 2nd at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Indian Creek Cemetery, Columbus Junction, Iowa. Memorials may be made in care of the family.

Scott was born on February 20, 1965 in Iowa City, IA, a son of George Boardwell and Darlene Reid. He was a phlebotomist with Impact Life for 30 years. Scott enjoyed spending quality time with his girls and family. He also enjoyed going on walks, fishing, watching the Iowa games and telling stories. Scott touched many lives and made it his mission to encourage others through prayer and spreading the word.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Ariel and Shana Hyde; grandson, Charles; and siblings, Randolf and Monica Hyde.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home (Rock Island)
3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, IL
Jan
3
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home (Rock Island)
3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.