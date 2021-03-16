Scott J. Morgan

March 26, 1967-March 5, 2021

Scott J. Morgan, 53, of Delafield, Wisconsin, formerly of Camanche, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021 due to injuries from a snowmobile accident on Lake Namakagon, Wisconsin.

Visitation will be on Friday, March 19, 2021 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory. Memorial Services will start at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Camanche. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting his obituary at www.snellzornig.com.

Scott was born on March 26, 1967 in Clinton to Steve and Jean (Petersen) Morgan. He graduated from Camanche High School in 1985 and received his bachelor's degree from the University of Dubuque, where he was a proud member of the Thirteeners Fraternity. He married Nancy Ehrhart on May 25, 1991 in Clinton and they lived in California, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

Scott was the proud father of Paxton (19) and Peyton (17). He supported them in their activities and looked forward to being part of their future. He enjoyed traveling with his family to Nashville; teaching his kids about Corvettes; wine tasting with Nancy; boating on the Mississippi River and Pewaukee Lake. He enjoyed country music and tapping along with the music, even though he had no rhythm.

Scott is also the father of two fur-babies, Baxter and Bentlee. His fur-baby Brylee passed away in January. He enjoyed playing frisbee with the dogs and taking them on walks.

Scott was a supply chain program manager at Cobham Mission Systems in Davenport. He was a past member of the Camanche and Hiawatha Fire Departments.

Scott is survived by his wife Nancy, his children Paxton and Peyton, his beloved dogs Baxter and Bentlee; his mother Jean Morgan of Camanche, his sister Jodi (Kip) Morgan-Peters of Newton, his father-in-law Jim Ehrhart of Clinton, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by Brylee and other beloved dogs, his father Steve and his mother-in-law Wynne Ehrhart.

Memorials can be sent to his wife and kids at 404 Genesee Street #208, Delafield, WI 53018.