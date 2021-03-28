Menu
Scott M. "Rabbit" Smith
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Scott M. "Rabbit" Smith

December 25, 1965-March 24, 2021

DAVENPORT-Scott M. "Rabbit" Smith, 55, a resident of Davenport, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Davenport.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date at one of his favorite fishing spots.

Scott was born December 25, 1965 in Virginia, the son of Dennis and Karen Sue Smith. He married Kathryn "Kat" Olds, January 31, 2017.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Kat; children, Emilee Good, Terrah, Brandon, Jessica, and Lacey Smith; nine grandchildren; mom, Sue; and sister, Sarah Smith; nieces and nephews.

A full obituary may be viewed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
Sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.
Kat, we are so sorry to hear the passing of your Husband. Sending you deepest condolences to you and family and friends . Hugs, comfort and prayers sending your way.
Jim and shelly cox
March 28, 2021
