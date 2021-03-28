Scott M. "Rabbit" Smith

December 25, 1965-March 24, 2021

DAVENPORT-Scott M. "Rabbit" Smith, 55, a resident of Davenport, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Davenport.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date at one of his favorite fishing spots.

Scott was born December 25, 1965 in Virginia, the son of Dennis and Karen Sue Smith. He married Kathryn "Kat" Olds, January 31, 2017.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Kat; children, Emilee Good, Terrah, Brandon, Jessica, and Lacey Smith; nine grandchildren; mom, Sue; and sister, Sarah Smith; nieces and nephews.

A full obituary may be viewed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.