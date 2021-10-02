Scott Allan Sporrer

December 7, 1974-September 30, 2021

NEVADA-Scott Allan Sporrer, 46 of Nevada, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Scott was born December 7, 1974, in Carroll, Iowa the son of Cletus and Beverly (Irlmeier) Sporrer. He graduated from Audubon High School in 1993 and from Iowa State University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1999. Scott was united in marriage to Michelle Lee Mock on June 14, 1997, in Davenport, Iowa. He started working for Almaco in 1997 and was a Senior Engineering Manager.

Scott enjoyed playing golf and was an avid Iowa State fan. He was always fixing everyone else's shit and will be remembered as a kind friend that would do anything for anyone.

Scott was a devoted member of Cornerstone Church in Ames. He loved God, his wife and his children. Scott was an amazing husband to Michelle and the best dad to Bretton, Dylan and Ashlynn.

In addition to his wife and children, Scott is survived by his mom, Beverly Sporrer of Audubon; his brothers: Brian (Leslie) Sporrer of Audubon, Bradley (Jennifer) Sporrer of Audubon and Christopher (Nicole) Sporrer of Ankeny; his father-in-law, Larry Mock of Davenport; his mother-in-law, Deb Mock of Davenport; and his sisters-in-law, Melissa (Kelly) Anderson of Boone and Megan Mock of Davenport. He will be loved and missed by all his nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his father, Cletus.

A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Cornerstone Church (56829 US Hwy 30) in Ames. A reception will follow the service at the church.

Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rasmussonfh.com.