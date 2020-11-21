Sean Barnhill

December 20, 1966-November 10, 2020

DONAHUE, IA-Sean Barnhill, 53, of Donahue, IA, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at home. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Don's Pub in Donahue (101 N Main St, Donahue, IA 52746). Arrangements were entrusted to Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Sean was born December 20, 1966, to Morris David and Sandra (Franz) Barnhill in Davenport, IA. He graduated from West High School in 1986. During his senior year of High School Sean was on the wrestling team that won conference and district in 1985. After High School he attended St. Ambrose College for two years. Sean met Katharine Haynes and fell in love, and the two were married on May 20, 2000, in Bettendorf, IA. Together they had two children, Megan and Collin. He worked for McCarthy Construction and the City of Davenport for 20 years and was a member of the Teamster Union. Sean's interests included horses, sports; especially the Cubs, Bears, Hawkeye's football and wrestling. He was very strong and proud of his interest in his Irish Heritage. Sean enjoyed traveling with family, across Western Europe and South America. Despite having Cerebral Palsey, he never let that be an excuse in his life. Sean was strong willed and proved a lot of people wrong. He was independent throughout his life and lived it well.

Sean will be missed by his wife, Katharine; his children: Megan and Collin; his father, Barney; a step-son, Zack; and an aunt, Loretta Lim. He was preceded in death by his mom, Sandra.

The family would to extend special thanks to Joe Farrel and Ted Tescheck, who were always there for Sean.