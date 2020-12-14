Shalane "Sam" Meiresonne

September 19, 1955-December 11, 2020

Shalane "Sam" Meiresonne, 65, of Milan, formerly of Muscatine, IA, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

A livestreamed private family funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 and can be viewed at www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Per her wishes cremation rites will be accorded after service. Memorials may be sent to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Gynecology-Oncology Department, 200 Hawkins Drive, Iowa City, IA 52242 in Sam's memory.

Sam was born on September 19, 1955 in Rock Island, the daughter of Richard and Kathrine (Moody) Miers. She married Greg Meiresonne on December 14, 1974 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rock Island. Sam enjoyed spending time with her family, especially going to watch her grandchildren, nieces and nephews sporting events or other activities. She will be remembered as having a caring heart and being a great caregiver for family and friends that needed help.

Sam is survived by her husband, Greg Meiresonne, Milan; daughter, Angie (Joe) Strotman, Ames, IA; son, Ben (Angela) Meiresonne, Rock Island; grandchildren, Katie Strotman, Jackie Strotman, Andrew Meiresonne, Collin Snyder, and Ariel Nelson; sisters, Rene Snow, Nelson, New Zealand, Lisa (Jack) Lange, Milan, Sharon Pettit, Rock Island, and Cheryl Lowe, Taylor Ridge; brothers, Rick (Kim) Miers, Rock Island, Mike (Loretta) Miers, Prosper, TX, Doug (Michelle) Miers, Rock Island, Tim (Stephanie) Miers, Milan, Charlie (Stephanie) Wise, Punta Gorda, FL, Marv (Gabby) Wise, Rock Island, and Mark (Denise) Wise, New Brockton, AL; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; step fathers, Marvin Wise and Harold Schroder; brother-in-laws, Dennis Snow and Jerry Lowe; grandmother, Sarah Miers; and aunt, Mary Stevens.

