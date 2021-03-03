Menu
Sharen K. Grubbs
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Sharen K. Grubbs

October 31, 1944-February 25, 2021

DAVENPORT-Sharen K. Grubbs, 76, of Davenport, IA, passed away February 25, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Friday, March 5, 2021, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Family will start gathering at 9:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest in National Cemetery. The full obituary and online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Sharen was born October 31, 1944, to H. Delbert and Lois (Goellnitz) Keeney in Davenport, IA. She married Gerald F. Grubbs March 15, 1977. He preceded her in death.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Memorial Gathering
9:00a.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Mar
5
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
So sorry for your loss. Sending sympathy to the family. Sorry I can't be there.
Carmella Moffit
March 4, 2021
