Sharen K. Grubbs

October 31, 1944-February 25, 2021

DAVENPORT-Sharen K. Grubbs, 76, of Davenport, IA, passed away February 25, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Friday, March 5, 2021, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Family will start gathering at 9:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest in National Cemetery. The full obituary and online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Sharen was born October 31, 1944, to H. Delbert and Lois (Goellnitz) Keeney in Davenport, IA. She married Gerald F. Grubbs March 15, 1977. He preceded her in death.