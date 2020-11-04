Sharon G. Moore

October 9, 1940-November 2, 2020

Sharon Gail Moore died peacefully with family early Monday morning. Survived by sons Kirby Moore and Craig(Kellie) Moore, brother Chester(Carol) Carlisle, and sisters Celeste Kelling and Patty Carlisle Voga. Sharon worked as a nurses aid and retired from Genesis Hospital in 2004. She always enjoyed helping people. She was known for her love of planting flowers in the Springtime, her wind chimes and hummingbirds. She was also a wonderful cook and known for her excellent pies and goodies at holiday gatherings. Due to current times there is no visitation planned. The family greatly appreciates your prayers and well wishes during this time.