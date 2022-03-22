Menu
Sharon C. "Chick" Holdorf
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 24 2022
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Sharon C. "Chick" Holdorf

September 2, 1938-March 20, 2022

ELDRIDGE-Sharon C. "Chick" Holdorf, 83, of Eldridge, ascended to heaven on March 20, 2022, with Don, her husband of 66 years, holding her hand. Visitation will be held on March 24, 2022, at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Long Grove from 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m., with a memorial mass to follow. Inurnment will follow at the Maysville Cemetery with a luncheon afterward at the Maysville Fire Station. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family

Halligan McCabe Devries Funeral Home, Davenport, is assisting the family.

Chick was born on September 2, 1938, in Muscatine and grew up in Maysville, one of five children in a loving Catholic home. She married Don Holdorf, her high school sweetheart, on September 19, 1955. After raising their family in Maysville, they sold their log cabin and went out on the road in an RV. They spent several years in Comfort, TX where they made many fond memories with friends from across the US and Canada. They later returned to Iowa settling in Eldridge. Chick will be greatly missed here but her light still shines from above.

She loved to cook, garden, and spoil her grandkids. Her life revolved around her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband, Don; children Pam (Dennis) Marple of Eldridge, Kirk (Danielle) Holdorf of Long Grove, and June (Dennis) Miller of Trenton, IL; twelve grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; siblings Donna (Duane) Harvey of Maysville, Steve (Madonna) Engler of Bettendorf, and Dave (Marilyn) Engler of Davenport; and sister-in-law Nancy Engler of Walcott.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rudy and Mary Engler, and brother Mike Engler

Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 22, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Lisa Randon Rihlen
Other
March 23, 2022
Pam I am so sorry. I pray the Lord will comfort you and your family .. Gloria
Gloria Holtz Schmidt
March 22, 2022
Don and family, so sorry for your loss. We are remembering all the good, fun, times we shared.
Fred and Shirley Koester
Friend
March 22, 2022
Condolences from Jacque and Dave. You guys have had enough grief.
Dave Lohmann
March 22, 2022
