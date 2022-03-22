Sharon C. "Chick" Holdorf

September 2, 1938-March 20, 2022

ELDRIDGE-Sharon C. "Chick" Holdorf, 83, of Eldridge, ascended to heaven on March 20, 2022, with Don, her husband of 66 years, holding her hand. Visitation will be held on March 24, 2022, at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Long Grove from 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m., with a memorial mass to follow. Inurnment will follow at the Maysville Cemetery with a luncheon afterward at the Maysville Fire Station. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family

Halligan McCabe Devries Funeral Home, Davenport, is assisting the family.

Chick was born on September 2, 1938, in Muscatine and grew up in Maysville, one of five children in a loving Catholic home. She married Don Holdorf, her high school sweetheart, on September 19, 1955. After raising their family in Maysville, they sold their log cabin and went out on the road in an RV. They spent several years in Comfort, TX where they made many fond memories with friends from across the US and Canada. They later returned to Iowa settling in Eldridge. Chick will be greatly missed here but her light still shines from above.

She loved to cook, garden, and spoil her grandkids. Her life revolved around her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband, Don; children Pam (Dennis) Marple of Eldridge, Kirk (Danielle) Holdorf of Long Grove, and June (Dennis) Miller of Trenton, IL; twelve grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; siblings Donna (Duane) Harvey of Maysville, Steve (Madonna) Engler of Bettendorf, and Dave (Marilyn) Engler of Davenport; and sister-in-law Nancy Engler of Walcott.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rudy and Mary Engler, and brother Mike Engler

Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.hmdfuneralhome.com.