Sharon K. Gibson

October 6, 1954-October 26, 2020

Sharon K. Gibson, 66, of Davenport, Iowa passed away suddenly Monday, October 26, 2020 after a courageous battle. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Cedar Street Inn, Davenport. Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Sharon's name to the Ronald McDonald House Charities. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Sharon was born October 6, 1954 in Davenport, Iowa to Bruce and Vivian (Cafrey) Sabel. She was a strong willed, happy go lucky person that cared about everyone.

She is survived by her children, Jackie Foster and Heath Gibson; siblings, Ron Sabel, Dennis Sabel, Margo Marchese, and John Sabel; grandchildren, Jamie Sammon and David Gibson; and great-grandson, Ayden John Cullor.

She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Helen Gibson and Bruce Sabel, Jr.

Remember Me

To the living I am gone.

To the sorrowful,

I will never return.

To the angry, I was cheated.

But to the happy,

I am at peace.

And to the faithful,

I have never left.

I cannot speak,

But I can listen.

I cannot be seen,

But I can be heard.

So as you stand upon a shore,

Gazing at a beautiful sea –

Remember me.

As you look in awe at a mighty

Forest and its grand majesty –

Remember me.

As you look upon a flower

And admire its simplicity –

Remember me.

Remember me in your heart,

Your thoughts,

And your memories

Of the times we loved,

The times we cried,

The times we fought,

The times we laughed.

For if you always think of me,

I will have never gone.