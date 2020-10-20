Sharon K. (Housley) Wilkins

October 13, 1940-October 16, 2020

DAVENPORT-Funeral services for Sharon K. (Housley) Wilkins, 80, of Davenport, will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church, Moline. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. A celebration of her life will be held Friday beginning at 4 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, Bettendorf in the grand ballroom. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, Moline. Sharon died Friday, October 16, 2020 at Genesis East following a courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

Sharon Kay Housley was born on October 13, 1940 in Davenport, a daughter of Violet G. (Cunningham) and Frederick S. Housley. She worked in medical billing and patient accounts at the former St. Luke's Hospital, Community Healthcare, and retired from Rock Valley Physical Therapy in 2018 when she was a spry 78 years young.

Sharon's life revolved around her family. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and friend to anyone that knew her. She cherished every opportunity to be with family; whether it was a trip for Mexican food, ice cream or cheering on her kids and grandkids. Sharon was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Moline and enjoyed her breakfast outings with her girlfriends.

Survivors include her children: Cindy Craft, Davenport, Elizabeth (Jonathan) George, Bettendorf, Michelle Eldredge, Davenport, Chris (Melanie) Wilkins, Bettendorf, and Kaylee Wilkins, Davenport; grandchildren: Alex, Karlie, Leah, Jacob, Macy, and Caden; great-grandchildren: Adrian and Ariel; siblings: Harold (Gladys) Housley, Darrell "Skeeter" Housley, and Eldon (Joyce) Housley; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Duane Housley, Karen Armstrong, Bill Nicholson, Cheryl Harper, and Richard "Dick" Housley.

