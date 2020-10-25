Sharon Kay Bartlett-Harper

February 2, 1963-October 7, 2020

DAVENPORT-Sharon Kay Bartlett-Harper, 57, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in Davenport. A celebration of her life will be held in November. Runge Mortuary is assisting her family with arrangements.

Sharon was born February 2, 1963 in Iowa. She received her Associate's Degree from Southeast Community College in Drug Psychology. She enjoyed bingo, attending concerts; especially the band, Bad Hair Band, but, most of all spending time with her grandchildren.

Those left to honor her memory include her daughter, Laura (Brian) Harper-Russell, Davenport, grandsons, William and Nathaniel Harper; siblings: David Patton, Shawn Keyes, Brandie Sumpter and Nathan Wala, all of Davenport, Aimee Hagen, Eldridge and Red Hot Brian Scott, Peoria along nieces and nephews: Kayla, Dominik and Dayton Patton, Ashten Songer, Brooke Strohm and Josh Arndt. Her mother, Alma Horton, husband, Monte Harper, and brother, William Ross preceded her in death.