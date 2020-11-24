Sharon M. Thomas

May 18, 1962 - November 21, 2020

Sharon M. Thomas age 58 of Charlotte, passed away Saturday Nov. 21, 2020 at Genesis East Medical Center in Davenport.

Sharon was born on May 18, 1962 in Clinton, the daughter of Charles and Donna (Horst) McDonnell. She married Steve Thomas on July 13, 2004 in Sturgis, SD. She worked at Ralston Purina as a Lab Technician in Clinton for 17 years and later with Magna Flux in DeWitt as a Quality Control Technician.

Sharon enjoyed camping near Monticello, IA and was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan. She and her husband were members of the Goldwing Road Riders, Davenport Chapter.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Steve Thomas of Charlotte; two sons, Andrew Cox of Clinton and Braden Thomas of Charlotte; three sisters, Maureen (Roger) Stolley of Northfield, MN, Peggy McDonnell of Houston, TX, and Jennifer (Robert) Jensen of LeClaire, IA; and 10 nieces & nephews, Christine, Jill-Ann, Lynn, Nicholas, Rebecca, Justina, Alex, Colleen, Adam, and Madeline. She is preceded in death by her parents and her grandparents.