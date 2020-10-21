Sharon R Fox

June 28, 1954-April 16, 2020

DAVENPORT-A service to celebrate the life of Sharon R Fox, 65, of Davenport, will be held on Friday October 23, 2020 from 12:00-2:00p.m. at the Cunnick-Collins Mortuary in Davenport. An Inurnment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery, Wheatland, Iowa. Sharon passed away on Thursday April 16, 2020 at her home in Davenport.

Sharon Rose Nicholson was born on June 28, 1954 in Davenport, to Herbert and Beverly (Hall) Jones. She married Lawrence Fox on May 7, 1977 in Wheatland, IA. He preceded her in death on September 19, 2012.

She was a member of the Eagles Club, Davenport. Sharon loved the companionship of her dogs Nemo and Oreo.

Survivors include her children, Chad Fox of Davenport, Stephanie (Todd) Groharing of Davenport, 5 grandchildren; Chris Sanders, Lawrence L. Fox, Zachary Groharing, Shawna Fox and Alexis Groharing, brothers; Dan Nicholson of Davenport, Randy Jones of Ft. Collins, Co, Rodney Jones of Bellevue, IA, Dennis Jones of Virginia, sisters; Gloria Faso of Davenport, Candy Smith of Palm Coast, FL, Penny Richard of Davenport, Ella Schaeffer of Orion, IL and Judy Screnski of Melbourne, FL.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Lawrence.

A special thanks to her nephew, Cody Nicholson for the help he provided. Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at

