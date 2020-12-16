Menu
Sharon K. Twitty
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Sharon K. Twitty

July 7, 1944-December 13, 2020

Sharon K. Twitty, 76, of Moline, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at her home. Private live streamed funeral services will be available for viewing at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020 by visiting https://www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Inurnment will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Sharon was born July 7, 1944 in Rock Island, a daughter of John and Evelyn (DeSmet) DePover. She married Arthur L. Twitty in 1964. Arthur passed away March 11, 2018. Sharon was a loving homemaker for her family and she also worked on and off for Servus Rubber over the years. She was a former member of the Rock Island Ladies of the Moose and the Rock Island Conservation Club. Sharon was a gifted artist who loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed watching birds and collecting duck memorabilia.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Wade (Vikki) Twitty of Moline, Deena (Joe) Thomas of Grand Mound, IA, Spencer Twitty of Zwingle, IA; grandchildren, Chelsey and Ian Thomas, Nova and Daniel Heltemes and Jennifer Luebcke; great grandchildren, Arlington, Ryann, Ella and Isadore; sister in law, Esther (William) Eggers, Rock Island, several nieces and nephews; special great niece, Berklie Ogigelo and many more extended family members and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister, Jean DePover and sister in law, Shirley Fitzgerald.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave, Rock Island, IL
Sponsored by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island.
Always a laugh and a good story. Worked for my family at the Milan Maid-Rite, and she and Arthur were guests for many years at Thunderbird Acres at my family's resort on Squaw Lake, Hayward, WI.
Mick Bruce
December 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss She was such a fun person to be around. so much laughter.
Susie Swearingen
December 15, 2020
