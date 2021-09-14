Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sharon Whitley
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Sharon Whitley

June 18, 1952-September 9, 2021

DAVENPORT-Funeral services for Sharon Whitley, 69, of Davenport, will be at Noon on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Visitation will be from 11am-Noon.

She died Thursday, September 9, 2021 at her home.

Sharon was born June 18, 1952 in Ottumwa, IA, a daughter of Ike and Lena (Bryant) Steele.

Surviving are husband Lane; daughters Shawna, Shelly, Danyal, stepdaughter Kiandra and Kawanda; ten grandchildren; three great grandchildren; siblings Martha, Henry, James, Mona, Tina, Geraldine, Harry, and Jackie.

A son Rateal, sister Marlene, and parents, preceded her in death.

The full obituary may be read at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Sep
18
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.