Sharon Whitley

June 18, 1952-September 9, 2021

DAVENPORT-Funeral services for Sharon Whitley, 69, of Davenport, will be at Noon on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Visitation will be from 11am-Noon.

She died Thursday, September 9, 2021 at her home.

Sharon was born June 18, 1952 in Ottumwa, IA, a daughter of Ike and Lena (Bryant) Steele.

Surviving are husband Lane; daughters Shawna, Shelly, Danyal, stepdaughter Kiandra and Kawanda; ten grandchildren; three great grandchildren; siblings Martha, Henry, James, Mona, Tina, Geraldine, Harry, and Jackie.

A son Rateal, sister Marlene, and parents, preceded her in death.

