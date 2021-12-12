Sharon Kay Wolters

October 3, 1953-December 7, 2021

Sharon Kay Wolters, 68, a resident of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme in Davenport.

Per her wishes there will be no services held. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Sharon Kay Tank was born October 3, 1953 in Davenport, the daughter of Chris and Margaret (Gundelach) Tank.

Sharon retired from the Scott County Courthouse after 25 years of service. She married Paul Wolters, June 25, 1988.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Paul; son, Mike (Kathy) Perkins; granddaughters, Samantha and Miranda Perkins; sister, Duretta Zaruba; and brothers, Jerry and Terry Tank.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Jim and Denny Tank.

