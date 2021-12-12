Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sharon Kay Wolters
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Sharon Kay Wolters

October 3, 1953-December 7, 2021

Sharon Kay Wolters, 68, a resident of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme in Davenport.

Per her wishes there will be no services held. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Sharon Kay Tank was born October 3, 1953 in Davenport, the daughter of Chris and Margaret (Gundelach) Tank.

Sharon retired from the Scott County Courthouse after 25 years of service. She married Paul Wolters, June 25, 1988.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Paul; son, Mike (Kathy) Perkins; granddaughters, Samantha and Miranda Perkins; sister, Duretta Zaruba; and brothers, Jerry and Terry Tank.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Jim and Denny Tank.

Online condolences may be made to Sharon's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.