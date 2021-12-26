Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sharonann Rogers
FUNERAL HOME
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA

Sharonann Rogers

March 14, 1947-December 28, 2021

Memorial service for Sharonann Rogers, 74, of Buffalo, Iowa, will be 3:00 pm on Tuesday, December 28th, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf, Iowa. Family will greet friends on Tuesday from 2:00 pm to service time at the funeral home.

Sharonann Doran was born on March 14, 1947, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Pearl Doran. She worked at H.J. Heinz Co. of Muscatine, Iowa for 20 years, retiring in 1993. She enjoyed Southern Gospel Music and spending time with her family. She served as a volunteer at Head Start Preschool in Muscatine, Iowa

Survivors include her children, Mark (Sissy) Rogers of Buffalo, Iowa, Stephanie Rogers of Buffalo, Iowa, Melissa (Ricky) Maylone of Hartsville, South Carolina, Stacy Abernathy of Muscatine, Iowa, 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, sisters; Nola Knisley of New Labanon, Ohio, Ruth Whittington of Longview, Texas, brothers; Ora "Butch" Doran of Huber Heights, Ohio and Richard Doran of Vandalia, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Ray Doran, Elmer Doran and one great-grandchild.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr., Bettendorf, IA
Dec
28
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr., Bettendorf, IA
Funeral services provided by:
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.