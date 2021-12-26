Sharonann Rogers

March 14, 1947-December 28, 2021

Memorial service for Sharonann Rogers, 74, of Buffalo, Iowa, will be 3:00 pm on Tuesday, December 28th, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf, Iowa. Family will greet friends on Tuesday from 2:00 pm to service time at the funeral home.

Sharonann Doran was born on March 14, 1947, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Pearl Doran. She worked at H.J. Heinz Co. of Muscatine, Iowa for 20 years, retiring in 1993. She enjoyed Southern Gospel Music and spending time with her family. She served as a volunteer at Head Start Preschool in Muscatine, Iowa

Survivors include her children, Mark (Sissy) Rogers of Buffalo, Iowa, Stephanie Rogers of Buffalo, Iowa, Melissa (Ricky) Maylone of Hartsville, South Carolina, Stacy Abernathy of Muscatine, Iowa, 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, sisters; Nola Knisley of New Labanon, Ohio, Ruth Whittington of Longview, Texas, brothers; Ora "Butch" Doran of Huber Heights, Ohio and Richard Doran of Vandalia, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Ray Doran, Elmer Doran and one great-grandchild.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.