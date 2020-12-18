Sheila JoAnn Goar

August 7, 1934-December 11, 2020

Sheila JoAnn Goar of Dallas, TX, died Friday, December 11, 2020, peacefully in her home at Highland Springs Retirement Community where she was a beloved resident since 2006. She was born in Davenport, Iowa, on August 7, 1934, and was the daughter of Charles E. and Dorothy Proctor Wittenmeyer. Ms. Goar graduated from Davenport High School and Drake University, Des Moines, where she was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority and Phi Gamma Nu, Business Sorority.

She is survived by her daughters and their families: Ann Goar, Gail Jones, Nancy (Michael) DuLany, and Stephanie (Scott) Seastrand; grandchildren: Elizabeth (Zachary) Jones Dean and Kymberly (Joshua) Jones Tener, and Margaret, Laura, Riley and Jenna Seastrand; great-granddaughters, Kinsley Dean and Kayleigh Tener; and great-grandsons, Trenton Tener and Colson Dean, all of the Dallas-Ft. Worth Area; a step-granddaughter, Alanna (Aaron) Dearick; great-grandson, Holden; great-granddaughter, Kaisley of Mustang, OK; and the father of her children, Darrell Goar of Hillsdale, IL.

She was a devoted mother who loved listening to and being with her family, watching college and NFL Football, doing puzzles and traveling, especially to the Oregon coast with her cousin, Karen Hutchinson of Adrian, GA.

Due to COVID restrictions, graveside services will be held at a later date when appropriate. She will be buried next to her parents and sister, Charlene, at Davenport Memorial Park. The family has been helped by Ted Dickey West Funeral Home in Dallas, and Runge Mortuary in Davenport. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Memorials may be made to the Scottish Rite Children's Hospital in Chicago or Dallas, or VNA Hospice Care in Dallas.