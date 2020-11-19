Sheila J. Jasper

July 28, 1964-November 16, 2020

DAVENPORT-Sheila J. Jasper, 56 of Davenport, died Monday, November 16, 2020 at Riverview Manor, Pleasant Valley, Iowa. Private services were held and burial took place in Oakdale Memorial Gardens. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Sheila was born on July 28, 1964 to Walter and Rita Sandy. She loved 80's classic rock and would come alive when it was played.

