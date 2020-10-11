Menu
Shirley A. Stoltenberg
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020

Shirley A. Stoltenberg

November 3, 1940 - October 8, 2020

Shirley A. Stoltenberg, 79, Eldridge, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church, Eldridge. Services will be live streamed and may be viewed at www.FaithLutheranEldridge.com. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Wednesday at Chambers Funeral Home, Eldridge. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Lymphoma Society, Faith Lutheran Church, or the Oncology Department at University of Iowa Hospital.

She is survived by her husband, Donald; children, Cindy Hall, Doug (Kathy) Stoltenberg; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.

A full obituary may be viewed at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Chambers Funeral & Cremation Services Inc
130 N Second St, Eldridge, IA 52748
Oct
15
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church
, Eldridge, Iowa
Funeral services provided by:
Chambers Funeral & Cremation Services Inc
