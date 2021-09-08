Shirley J. Brandenburg

October 9, 1935-August 30, 2021

BETTENDORF-Shirley J. Brandenburg, 85, of Bettendorf, Iowa; passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House with her loving family by her side. Per her request cremation rites have been accorded and no services at this time. Memorials in Shirley's name may be made to Clarissa C Cook Hospice House.

Shirley was born on October 9, 1935 to Ontje and Edna Ostendorf in Freeport, Illinois. Following high school she went on to secretary school. On April 7, 1956 Shirley was united in marriage to Lowell Brandenburg in Freeport, IL; he preceded her in death. She worked for Chase-Manhattan for 10 years as an administrative assistant. Following their retirement Shirley and Lowell moved to the Quad Cities in 1995 from Delaware. To fill her free time, Shirley worked for Palmer College of Chiropractic Medicine as an administrative assistant. She loved to watch the Chicago Cubs and Jeopardy on TV. Shirley also enjoyed going out to eat and shopping.

Those left to honor her memory are her children Bradley (Janice) Brandenburg, Karen Miranda, and Alan Brandenburg; nine grandchildren; two step grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and seven step-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Lowell, her parents, a brother, and a step grandchild.