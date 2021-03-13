Shirley Ann Marie Burrage

January 30, 1952-March 6, 2021

DAVENPORT-Shirley Ann Marie Burrage, 69, of Davenport, IA, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, IA. Funeral Services will be at 11am on Monday, March 15, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints 4929 Wisconsin Ave, Davenport, Iowa. Visitation will be an hour prior, from 10 – 11am. Memorials in Shirley's memory may be made to the family.

Shirley was born January 30, 1952, to Clarence and Alice (Hawkins) Dorsey in Missouri. She married Frank Burrage in 1978. Shirley was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved to crochet, play cards, go shopping, going to The Boat, and watching Westerns and Soap Operas on TV. Most of all Shirley loved her family dearly and always looked forward to "Sunday Funday".

Those left to honor her memory are her husband of 48 years, Frank; her siblings Tillie Perkins, Goldie Cotton, Lillian Patton, Clarence Dorsey, Jr, Robert Dorsey, Denise Dorsey, Stacey Ramsey, Tracey Dorsey, Shirley Wilson, Mary Clark, Evelyn Hawkins, Barbara Bynum, Ann Swanson, Melvin Hawkins II, and Victoria Jones. She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Alice.

Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com.