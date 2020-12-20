Shirley Jean Day

March 3, 1923-December 15, 2020

DAVENPORT-Shirley Jean Day (Rosche), 97, of Davenport, IA, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Private services will be held Saturday, December 19, and she will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. To view the service via livestream or leave an online condolence, please visit www.rungemortuary.com or https://www.facebook.com/TheRunge.

Shirley was born March 3, 1923 to Frank and Violet (Luke, Birkhahn) Rosche in Davenport, IA. After graduating from Davenport High School, she went on to attend AIC Business School in Davenport, and Marycrest. She was united in marriage to Carlyle Day on May 18, 1947 in Davenport. She had a variety of work experiences at her father's Gill Bakery in Rock Island, Federal Bakery in Davenport, Sears and Roebuck in Davenport, and later sold real estate.

Shirley's main enjoyment was being able to spend over 25 years of winters in Florida and working on family genealogy.

Those left to cherish her memory include her brother, Dick (Judy) Rosche of Sun City Center, FL; sons, James (Martha) Day of Woodridge, IL, and Robert (Cathie) Day of Grand Haven, MI; daughter, Susan Day of Eldridge, IA; grandchildren: Carla Day, Jonathan (Cheri) Day, Elisabeth (Eli) Misner, Andrew Day, and Adam Walters; and great grandchildren: Catrina and Matthew Day, Olive Misner, and Amelia Walters.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Carlyle; sister, Lois Stamp; and brother, Jerry Rosche.

The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Schreck for years of care, the staff of the Kahl Home, and the University of Iowa Hospital.