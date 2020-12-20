Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley Jean Day
1923 - 2020
BORN
1923
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Shirley Jean Day

March 3, 1923-December 15, 2020

DAVENPORT-Shirley Jean Day (Rosche), 97, of Davenport, IA, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Private services will be held Saturday, December 19, and she will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. To view the service via livestream or leave an online condolence, please visit www.rungemortuary.com or https://www.facebook.com/TheRunge.

Shirley was born March 3, 1923 to Frank and Violet (Luke, Birkhahn) Rosche in Davenport, IA. After graduating from Davenport High School, she went on to attend AIC Business School in Davenport, and Marycrest. She was united in marriage to Carlyle Day on May 18, 1947 in Davenport. She had a variety of work experiences at her father's Gill Bakery in Rock Island, Federal Bakery in Davenport, Sears and Roebuck in Davenport, and later sold real estate.

Shirley's main enjoyment was being able to spend over 25 years of winters in Florida and working on family genealogy.

Those left to cherish her memory include her brother, Dick (Judy) Rosche of Sun City Center, FL; sons, James (Martha) Day of Woodridge, IL, and Robert (Cathie) Day of Grand Haven, MI; daughter, Susan Day of Eldridge, IA; grandchildren: Carla Day, Jonathan (Cheri) Day, Elisabeth (Eli) Misner, Andrew Day, and Adam Walters; and great grandchildren: Catrina and Matthew Day, Olive Misner, and Amelia Walters.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Carlyle; sister, Lois Stamp; and brother, Jerry Rosche.

The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Schreck for years of care, the staff of the Kahl Home, and the University of Iowa Hospital.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I appreciate the honor of taking care of Shirley and her husband Carl for many years. They were a big part of my life not only as patients but as people in my life. My sincere sympathies and I want to thank the family for working with me with Shirley" recent health issues. Have a Happy Holiday.
Sincerely,

Dr Micheal Schreck
Micheal Schreck
December 22, 2020
Shirley was one amazing lady..Im very blessed to say she was truly a friend. I enjoyed many heart to heart talks with Shirley, many laughs and enjoyed helping her with little task as needed..She was always thinking of others and wanted the best for everyone. Thank you to her family for sharing her with us at Kahl home..She will be missed dearly..
Lisa Hass
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results