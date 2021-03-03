Menu
Shirley M. Heller
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Shirley M. Heller

January 30, 1922-February 26, 2021

DAVENPORT-Shirley M. Heller, 99, of Davenport, IA passed away on February 26, 2021 at her home. Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A private family service will be held at Weerts Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfuneralhome.com

Shirley was born on January 30, 1922 in Davenport, to Guy and Ida (Goddard) Buckles. She graduated from Davenport High School in 1940. She enlisted in the United States Navy, serving from 1942-1946. She was stationed out of Bainbridge Island as a Radio Corpsman at a top secret facility, writing Japanese Code. Shirley was united in marriage to Richard Heller on June 1, 1946 in Seattle Washington. He preceded her in death on May 22, 2015.

She retired from the Rock Island Arsenal in 1985, as an Environmental Specialist. Shirley and her husband enjoyed their time square dancing. She loved to read. She was an avid Cubs fan, and attended many spring training sessions with her husband. She was deeply devoted to her family.

Survivors include her sons: Richard Heller II, Guy (Sue) Heller, Bill (Sandy) Heller all of Davenport, IA. Grandchildren: Michelle (Kurt) Moor, Courtney (Tracy) Heller, Richie Heller, Gillian (Eric) Heller-Deinoff, Guy (Julie) Heller Jr., Brian (Megan) Heller, Billy (Danielle) Heller, Yvonne (Blake) Schaeffer. Sister, Patricia Knapp, 15 great grandchildren, 1 great, great grandchild, special friend and caregiver Moriah Johnson.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, 4 siblings, and daughter-in-law Diana.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 3, 2021.
Weerts Funeral Home
Had many many good dances with Rick and Mackie over the years.
Dick & Nita Marsyla
March 5, 2021
So sorry to read of Shirley´s passing. I worked with her at the Arsenal. She was a wonderful person, always helpful and kind. May she rest in heavenly peace.
Shirley Mickley
March 5, 2021
To the Heller Family - I would occasionally see your Mom & Dad out eating or shopping and they were always friendly. Many times Shirley had to remind Rick to quicken the story, they were lovely together. My sympathies to all. May she Rest In Peace.
Chris Wieckhorst
March 3, 2021
