Shirley M. Heller

January 30, 1922-February 26, 2021

DAVENPORT-Shirley M. Heller, 99, of Davenport, IA passed away on February 26, 2021 at her home. Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A private family service will be held at Weerts Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfuneralhome.com

Shirley was born on January 30, 1922 in Davenport, to Guy and Ida (Goddard) Buckles. She graduated from Davenport High School in 1940. She enlisted in the United States Navy, serving from 1942-1946. She was stationed out of Bainbridge Island as a Radio Corpsman at a top secret facility, writing Japanese Code. Shirley was united in marriage to Richard Heller on June 1, 1946 in Seattle Washington. He preceded her in death on May 22, 2015.

She retired from the Rock Island Arsenal in 1985, as an Environmental Specialist. Shirley and her husband enjoyed their time square dancing. She loved to read. She was an avid Cubs fan, and attended many spring training sessions with her husband. She was deeply devoted to her family.

Survivors include her sons: Richard Heller II, Guy (Sue) Heller, Bill (Sandy) Heller all of Davenport, IA. Grandchildren: Michelle (Kurt) Moor, Courtney (Tracy) Heller, Richie Heller, Gillian (Eric) Heller-Deinoff, Guy (Julie) Heller Jr., Brian (Megan) Heller, Billy (Danielle) Heller, Yvonne (Blake) Schaeffer. Sister, Patricia Knapp, 15 great grandchildren, 1 great, great grandchild, special friend and caregiver Moriah Johnson.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, 4 siblings, and daughter-in-law Diana.