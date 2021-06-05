Shirley M. Kohnert

April 18, 1936-June 2, 2021

CALAMUS-Shirley M. Kohnert, 85, of Calamus, IA, passed away peacefully with her loving family at her side on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, June 7, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Grand Mound, IA. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Shirley was born on April 18, 1936, in New Boston, IL, to Wayne and Ethel (Halliburton) Whiles. She was a 1954 graduate of Davenport High School. Shirley married the love of her life, Lloyd Kohnert, on September 4, 1955, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Davenport. The couple enjoyed 50 years of marriage until Lloyd's passing in 2006. In 2003, Shirley retired from the Rock Island Arsenal after 24 years of service.

Shirley enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, reading, and music, but most of all, spending time with her family. Shirley faced life and all of its challenges with strength and determination. She never lost her faith or her good nature. She is dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

Those left to cherish her memory include children, Dave Kohnert and Cathy (Lynn) Schade; grandchildren: Matthew (Jill) Schade, Stephanie (Keaton) Schade, Jessica (Scott) Butt, and Zachary (D.J.) Mullins; and great-grandchildren: Bailey Schade, Logan Schade, Kamden Collier, Tenley Butt, Hudson Butt, and Elijah Mullins.

She was preceded in death by her husband; sister, Darlyn Pierce; and brother, Earl Orbin.