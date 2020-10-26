Shirley L. Engler

September 5, 1927 - October 23, 2020

Shirley L. Engler, 93, of Donahue, IA passed away Friday October 23, 2020 at Grand Haven Retirement Community Eldridge. Funeral services will be 12:00pm Wednesday 10/28 at the Runge Mortuary & Crematory. Visitation will be from 10am till service time. Burial will follow at Allen's Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice or the Allen's Grove Cemetery Association. Online condolences may be shares at www.runegmortuary.com. COVID safety guidelines will be followed.

Shirley was born September 5, 1927 in Davenport to Emil & Velma (Schroeder) Wriedt. She was united in marriage to Floyd "Babe" Engler on March 21, 1948 in Davenport. Floyd preceded her in death in 2010. Shirley had worked as an administrative assistant for several companies retiring from Caterpillar in 1988. While working, she was also a true farmer's wife, taking care of the homestead. She loved her card club group, gardening, canning, and baking, and was especially known for her cinnamon rolls. Her grand & great grandchildren were the joys of her life while taking care of them and watching their events.

Survivors include 2 sons Gary (Rose) Engler and Gene (Lori) Engler both of Donahue, IA; Grandchildren Curt (Andrea) Engler, Angie (Joe) Ulloa, Cassy Engler, Andi Engler, Kayla (Mike) Taylor, Kelli (Marquis) Arpy; 11 great Grandchildren; and a sister in law Marilyn Wriedt.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, a grandson Kent Engler, sister Dorothy Wriedt, and a brother Delmer Wriedt.