Shirley May McLaughlin

April 24, 1937-October 3, 2021

Shirley May McLaughlin, 84, of Davenport, IA, formally of St. Joseph, MI passed away on, Sun., Oct. 3, 2021 in Coralville, IA. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sat., Oct. 9, at 12 PM at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Rd., St. Joseph, MI with Pastor Brenda Gordon officiating. Friends may visit with the family an hour prior at the funeral home. A private family burial will be held at Hickory Bluff Cemetery in Stevensville, MI. Memorial contributions may be made to the local hospice of your choice. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com. Shirley was born on April 24, 1937, in Long Lane MO, to Russell & Pearl (Harmon) Rose. She graduated from Buffalo High School in 1955. In 1963, while applying for a job at the Howard Johnson in Springfield, MO, Shirley met Ralph McLaughlin. The two became great friends which led to them falling in love and getting married on November 8, 1965. After 30 years of traveling for Ralph's job with the Howard Johnson, him and Shirley settled down in St. Joseph in 1983. Four years later, the two bought the Howard Johnson and it became McLaughlin's Family Restaurant. For the next 10 years, they poured their heart and soul into this business, and would go to open a second location in Hammond, IN. After she retired, Shirley would enjoy her days spending time in nature, visiting Lake Michigan and bird watching, specifically for Cardinals, letting her know that her loved ones are visiting her. She also loved being a member of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, reading romance novels, testing her luck on the slot machines, playing bingo, and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye football and basketball teams. What gave her the most joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild where she would cook for them her famous strawberry shortcake, ham, beans & cornbread or cobbler and just spend the whole night making new and everlasting memories. Shirley is survived by her children, Donnie (Lori) Cochran of Iowa City, Debbie Douglas of Bettendorf, and Shireen (Allen) Hall of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Jamie Douglas, Derek Cochran, Eliza (Paul) Sparks, Hunter & Hayden Hall; great-grandchild, Lennon Filgo-Douglas; and special nephew, Doyle (Suzanne) Powell. She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell & Pearl Rose; loving husband of 38 years, Ralph McLaughlin; siblings, Ruth Grissom and Jake Rose; and son-in-law, Craig Douglas.