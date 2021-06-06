Shirley Ann Mirfield

April 18, 1931-June 2, 2021

LONG GROVE-Shirley Ann Mirfield, 90, of Long Grove, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. A visitation will be held from 4:30-8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Park View Lutheran Church. A funeral service will be at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Park View Lutheran Church. Shirley will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Habitat for Humanity, Handicap Development Center, or Park View Lutheran Church Quilters. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Shirley was born April 18, 1931, in Davenport, Iowa, to Adolph and Eva (Borcherding) Miller. She married Donald Mirfield on March 1, 1951, in Davenport. She was an administrative assistant for the North Scott school district and later retired from Caterpillar.

Shirley is a child of God and was a very active charter member of Park View Lutheran Church. She volunteered at Habitat for Humanity and Genesis Hospital. She started a cookie ministry for residents at the correctional center in downtown Davenport.

Those left to honor her memory include her children: Marty Mirfield, Joe (Cindy) Mirfield, David Mirfield, Tim (Regina) Mirfield, Tracy Carstens (friend, Randy Ridgeway), and Craig Mirfield; grandchildren: TeAnna Mirfield, Jacob (Callie) Mirfield, Lee Mirfield (friend, Danielle Feller), Brittney (Joshua) Bomia, Ashley (John Flotterud) Carstens, Joshua (Malia) Carstens, and Laura (Tyler) Irwin; step-grandchildren, Elizabeth (Rusty) Lord and Bill Chapman; great-grandchildren: Nora Bomia, Gemma Bomia, Kane Carstens, Kole Carstens, and Charlotte Lord; brother, Dan (Sherry) Miller; and sister-in-laws, Sheri Mirfield and Donna Miller.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Adolph and Eva Miller; husband, Donald Mirfield; brother, Vernon Miller; and sister, Beverly Miller.