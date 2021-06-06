Menu
Shirley Ann Mirfield
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Shirley Ann Mirfield

April 18, 1931-June 2, 2021

LONG GROVE-Shirley Ann Mirfield, 90, of Long Grove, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. A visitation will be held from 4:30-8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Park View Lutheran Church. A funeral service will be at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Park View Lutheran Church. Shirley will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Habitat for Humanity, Handicap Development Center, or Park View Lutheran Church Quilters. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Shirley was born April 18, 1931, in Davenport, Iowa, to Adolph and Eva (Borcherding) Miller. She married Donald Mirfield on March 1, 1951, in Davenport. She was an administrative assistant for the North Scott school district and later retired from Caterpillar.

Shirley is a child of God and was a very active charter member of Park View Lutheran Church. She volunteered at Habitat for Humanity and Genesis Hospital. She started a cookie ministry for residents at the correctional center in downtown Davenport.

Those left to honor her memory include her children: Marty Mirfield, Joe (Cindy) Mirfield, David Mirfield, Tim (Regina) Mirfield, Tracy Carstens (friend, Randy Ridgeway), and Craig Mirfield; grandchildren: TeAnna Mirfield, Jacob (Callie) Mirfield, Lee Mirfield (friend, Danielle Feller), Brittney (Joshua) Bomia, Ashley (John Flotterud) Carstens, Joshua (Malia) Carstens, and Laura (Tyler) Irwin; step-grandchildren, Elizabeth (Rusty) Lord and Bill Chapman; great-grandchildren: Nora Bomia, Gemma Bomia, Kane Carstens, Kole Carstens, and Charlotte Lord; brother, Dan (Sherry) Miller; and sister-in-laws, Sheri Mirfield and Donna Miller.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Adolph and Eva Miller; husband, Donald Mirfield; brother, Vernon Miller; and sister, Beverly Miller.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Park View Lutheran Church
IA
Jun
9
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Park View Lutheran Church
IA
My hearts goes out to the entire family Aunt Shirley you will be missed by many!
Trisha Wilson (Greg Mirfield daughter)
Family
June 9, 2021
We are sorry for your loss. Your family is in our thoughts and prays.
Mr. and Mrs. Barry spies
Friend
June 9, 2021
So sorry for your loss!! She was a wonderful person, she will be sadly missed by all!! Cherish your memories. Thinking of all your familes at this diffcult time
CHUCK & SUE BOMIA
June 8, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
carol marten
Friend
June 6, 2021
