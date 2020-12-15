Shirley Ann Mullen

September 28, 1932-December 13, 2020

Shirley Ann Mullen was born to Harold (Hap) and LeVerna Smith on September 28, 1932. After testing positive for Covid-19, she died on December 13, 2020.

Shirley grew up in DeWitt and graduated from DeWitt High School. She attended Drake University majoring in music and education. At a sorority/fraternity mixer she met her future husband, Patrick Leo Mullen. Shirley and Pat were married at St. Joseph's Church on August 7, 1954. They returned to DeWitt and raised their five children in her hometown. Her decades long teaching career was at St. Joe's and with the DeWitt Community Schools.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Leo Mullen and her parents. Left to honor her are children, Theresa (Jeff) VerWey of Seattle, Rose of Wheatland, Leo (Martha) of DeWitt, Rita of DeWitt and Harold of Seattle along with five grandchildren, John and Brian VerWey, Kristine (Tyler) Esbaum, Tom (Karisa) Mullen and Reed Mullen, and two great grandchildren, Leo Esbaum and Madeline Mullen.

To read her full obituary, express condolences or view a photo tribute, please go to www.schultzfuneralhomes.com

During these difficult times, our typical rituals simply are not possible. A phone call or a card rather than your physical presence would be truly appreciated.

A limited visitation will be held at Schultz's Funeral home on Friday, December 18th from 1-3pm. Anyone choosing to attend is asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

For family and friends who would like to join a celebration of Shirley's life, Reverend Diane Pritchard will lead a virtual service at 3:30pm CST, Friday, December 18. Find the link for the service at https://www.facebook.com/schultzfuneralhomes/live

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials in Shirley's memory be sent to the DeWitt American Legion Auxiliary, DeWitt Community Hospital Foundation or the Catfish Jazz Society.