Shirley Raejean (Swain) Wachal

January 27, 1933-November 6, 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS-Shirley Raejean (Swain) Wachal, 87 of Cedar Rapids, Iowa died on Friday, November 06, 2020 at UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa following a short illness. A private family funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Burial will follow at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will be having a celebration of life in the spring. A live stream for this service can be viewed at: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/95851960 at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced. The use of facemasks or shields is required.

She is survived by her children; Julia, John and Craig Wachal all of Cedar Rapids, IA; and Rick Wachal of North Liberty, IA; grandchildren, Courtney Wachal of Chicago, IL; and Caleb Wachal of Columbus, OH; sister-in-law, Nancy Swain of Williamsburg, IA; nieces, Diane Yoder of Williamsburg, IA, TeriLea (Terry) Schwarting of Marengo, IA; and nephews, Brian (Geri) Swain of Oxford, IA and Doug (Lisa) Wachal of Davenport, IA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard, daughter Laura in childhood; brother Lloyd, brother-in-law Donald Sr.; sister-in-law Evelyn, and nephews Dennis and Donald 'Donnie' Wachal Jr.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the Family and Consumer Science Department, Williamsburg High School, PO Box 120, Williamsburg, IA 52361, or Trinity United Church of Christ, 1895 200th Street, Marengo, Iowa 52301. Please reference Shirley Wachal.

