Shirley A. Sinnott

September 11, 1938-March 22, 2022

DEWITT-A Mass of Christian Burial for Shirley A. Sinnott, 83, of DeWitt, will be 10:30a.m. Monday, March 28, 2022 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Long Grove. Burial will be in St. Ann's Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 9:30a.m. until the time of the Mass at church. Memorials may be made to the Congregation of the Humility of Mary or Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Shirley passed peacefully, Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Shirley Ann Scieszinski was born on September 11, 1938 in Ottumwa, Iowa, a daughter of James and Doris (Wentworth) Scieszinski. She attended St. Joseph's School of Nursing, Ottumwa, Iowa. Shirley was a registered nurse for over 38 years retiring in 1995. She enjoyed her career caring for the patients at the Iowa Masonic Home and later at the Center for the Congregation of the Humility of Mary.

Shirley was united in marriage to Francis Sinnott on October 10, 1959 in Ottumwa, Iowa. They have shared over 62 years of marriage and memories together.

Shirley was a former member of St. Ann's and St. Anthony Catholic Church and currently member of Our Lady of Victory. She enjoyed volunteering for the Scott County Meal Service and at the Moline Senior Center.

Shirley was never one to sit idle, she enjoyed caring for others by selflessly putting them above herself.

Survivors include her loving husband, Francis, DeWitt; children: Steven (Susan) Sinnott, DeWitt, Cynthia (Bill) Sweeney, Davenport, and Michael (Sherry) Sinnott, Eldridge; grandchildren: Amie (Justin) Slapnika, Evan (Maddie) Sinnott, Lauren and Kory Sweeney, Nathan (Ariel) Sinnott, and Tyler Sinnott (Kayla Hagen); great-grandchildren: Ciara, Meredith, Roslynn, and Vivian.

Shirley was preceded in death by her son, Brian, and her parents. May they rest in peace.

