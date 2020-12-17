Shirley Alma Thomas

June 24, 1918-December 15, 2020

DAVENPORT-Shirley Alma Thomas, 102, of Davenport, passed away on December 15, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City, IA.

Shirley was born on June 24, 1918 in Des Moines, IA to Percival and Leila (Bratton) Haigh. She was united in marriage to the "love of her life," Richard (Dick) Thomas on July 21, 1941 in Alexandria, LA. He preceded her in death on December 17, 2002. Shirley worked as a secretary for Schlueter Electric for 17 years.

Shirley was a lifelong and faithful member of First Christian Church, Davenport, where she volunteered in a multitude of activities including singing in the choir and serving as a beloved Sunday school teacher to legions of children. More recently, she attended church services at Koenig Chapel, Ridgecrest Village, where she enjoyed a special relationship with Pastor Doug Shook. She often accompanied on the piano the services he led at Oakwood Gardens Memory Care.

Many adults still remember with fondness Shirley as a loving leader of their Blue Bird and Camp Fire groups. She was often described as a "human angel" by many whose lives she touched.

Those left to honor her memory are her children: Lorraine (Ronald) Perlman of Lincolnwood, IL, Cynthia (John) Goodman of Scio, Oregon, Richard (Rick) Thomas (Kathleen) Thomas of Davenport, IA; nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters, and one brother.

Although I cannot see your face

Somewhere from some far off place

I hear you laughing…

And I smile. (Shel Silverstein)