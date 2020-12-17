Menu
Shirley Alma Thomas
1918 - 2020
BORN
1918
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Shirley Alma Thomas

June 24, 1918-December 15, 2020

DAVENPORT-Shirley Alma Thomas, 102, of Davenport, passed away on December 15, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City, IA. A private family service will be held at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Ridgecrest Foundation, 4130 Northwest Blvd., Davenport, Iowa, 52806. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Shirley was born on June 24, 1918 in Des Moines, IA to Percival and Leila (Bratton) Haigh. She was united in marriage to the "love of her life," Richard (Dick) Thomas on July 21, 1941 in Alexandria, LA. He preceded her in death on December 17, 2002. Shirley worked as a secretary for Schlueter Electric for 17 years.

Shirley was a lifelong and faithful member of First Christian Church, Davenport, where she volunteered in a multitude of activities including singing in the choir and serving as a beloved Sunday school teacher to legions of children. More recently, she attended church services at Koenig Chapel, Ridgecrest Village, where she enjoyed a special relationship with Pastor Doug Shook. She often accompanied on the piano the services he led at Oakwood Gardens Memory Care.

Many adults still remember with fondness Shirley as a loving leader of their Blue Bird and Camp Fire groups. She was often described as a "human angel" by many whose lives she touched.

Those left to honor her memory are her children: Lorraine (Ronald) Perlman of Lincolnwood, IL, Cynthia (John) Goodman of Scio, Oregon, Richard (Rick) Thomas (Kathleen) Thomas of Davenport, IA; nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters, and one brother.

Although I cannot see your face

Somewhere from some far off place

I hear you laughing…

And I smile. (Shel Silverstein)


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Weerts Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sympathy to Shirley's family. We met Shirley a couple months before moving to Ridgecrest Village. We were walking the halls after the Saturday night movie, heard someone singing, we kept quiet and listened, when Shirley finished singing we applauded and we found a new friend. I don't recall a time Shirley wasn't smiling.
Connie & Ron Jurgs
December 24, 2020
I met Shirley when I started at Ridgecrest only 15 first job ever and I met Shirley and she made work fun I looked forward to seeing her an hearing her stories me and Shirley grew into best friends after only a year I moved on from Ridgecrest and one of the hardest things was leaving Shirley I tried my best to come and visit and much as I could Shirley then forgot who I was but I still came and visited her the last time I saw her she was so happy to see me even tho she couldn´t remember me I´m so heart broken I didn´t get to say goodbye but I know she is in a better place.
Lanie Robbins
December 20, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family. I went to church with Shirley years ago. I never knew a woman that was more up to date on life and situations. She was always a joy to talk to and gave me a lot of good advice.
Denny Cox
December 17, 2020
Heaven has one very special angel. Shirley will be missed very much. Her legacy will live on at First Christian Church. My condolences to the family.
Donna Shaffer
December 17, 2020
