Silas Gambleton

March 24, 1949-December 16, 2021

Silas Gambleton, 72, of Delmar, Iowa passed away on the 16th of December, 2021. Wake arrangements will be held at 1:00 pm, on 12/29/2021 at Runge Mortuary & Crematory, 838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA succeeded by funeral arrangements at 2:00 pm. To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at rungemortuary.com.

Silas was born in Columbus, Mississippi on the 24th of March, 1949. He was married to Mary Gambleton on the 18th of June, 1973. Silas was a Class-A Millwright for Sivyer Steel Corporation in Iowa.

He enjoyed being a fatherly figure and there for his own. He also enjoyed cooking, gardening, fishing, helping people, playing cards and LOVED his Hawkeye while being with his family.

Silas was survived by Silas Gambleton Jr. (Leticia), Bethene Gambleton Nelson, Eileen Dixon (Sherod), Vernon Gambleton (Annie), Scott Gambleton (Alliza), Nicholas Gambleton (Stacey), Brian Gambleton, Andrew Gambleton (Kaitlyn), Jacquese Gambleton, Drew Gambleton, Andre Gambleton, Anna Gambleton, 22 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and his brothers, Zelp Gambleton and John Gambleton.

Silas was preceded in death by Mary Gambleton (Wife), Rosie Mack (Mother), Nathaniel Mack (Stepfather), Zelp Gambleton Sr. (Father), Frank Gambleton (Brother), and Nellie B. Gambleton (Sister)

A Special Thank You to Everyone Who Has Supported Us Through This TOUGH Year!