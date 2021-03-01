Menu
Stacey Lee Dircks
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Stacey Lee Dircks

December 12, 1967-February 25, 2021

ELDRIDGE-Stacey Lee Dircks, 53, of Eldridge, IA passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021. Private services will be held with interment to follow at the National Cemetery Rock Island, IL. Memorials may be made to the family for his daughter's education fund. On line condolences may be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

Stacey was born December 12, 1967 in Davenport, IA to Frederick & Darlene (Mordhorst) Dircks. He served in the US Navy from 1986 to 1990 having been awarded the sailor of the month while stationed in the Philippines. In June of 1999 Stacey married Kelly Wyatt, the mother of their two beautiful daughters.

Stacey was an avid Hawkeye & Chicago Cub fan, loved to read, enjoy good food, and could make friends anywhere. He had a techy science fiction background, a strong interest in history, could make a mean bowl of chili and always had a good joke. Traveling was special to him because it often meant vacationing with his daughters to exciting new places. Spending time with his family and friends was always important to him.

Survivors include 2 daughters Jill & Danielle Dircks, Eldridge; mother Darlene Dircks, Wheatland, IA; 3 brothers Joel (Kay) Dircks, Wheatland, IA, Steve (Julie) Dircks, Coral Springs, FL, James Maurer, Lehigh Acres, FL; former wife Kelly Wyatt, Eldridge, IA; and nieces & nephews.

Stacey was preceded in death by his father Fred Dircks and 2 brothers Jeff Maurer & Scott Dircks.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathy to all of your family, our Bennett years we´ve special
Kris Siebel Wendt
March 2, 2021
I am so sorry to hear this. I loved him and we shared messages on facebook. The family has my deepest sympathy. Sure will miss him with his big smile.
Delores Stender
March 1, 2021
Sincere sympathy to the family. Stacey was so friendly and would always have a word and smile for you. Blessings to the family for your loss.
Sharon Kruckenberg
March 1, 2021
