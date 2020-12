Stacey Moneé Rowe

September 7, 1979-November 27, 2020

DAVENPORT-Stacey Moneé Rowe, 41, of Davenport passed away Friday morning November 27, 2020 due to complications from heart failure. Following cremation, family and friends will be invited to attend an online memorial. Orr's Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.

Stacey Moneé Rowe, daughter of Cleaster Leake Rowe and late Shelton Rowe, Sr., was born September 7th, 1979 in Davenport, Iowa.

Stacey worked at Handicapped Development Center, Davenport over 10 years. She also worked at Home Instead Senior Care for several years. Stacey was a member of the Vineyard Church of Davenport where she volunteered in the kid's and baby's room.

Stacey leaves to cherish in her sweet memories her daughter, Madyson; brother, Shelton, Jr.; mother, Cleaster; honorary sister, Chfonta; and a host of relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.