Stanley Richard Hill

May 20, 1924-April 11, 2021

RIVERDALE-Stanley Richard Hill, 96, of Riverdale, Iowa passed away April 11, 2021 at the Fountains Assisted Living in Bettendorf, Iowa. Per his wishes, cremation rites were accorded. A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday June 29, 2021 at Weerts Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Inurnment will follow at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery.

Stan was born May 20, 1924 on a farm in Henry County, Iowa, the son of Ira and Inez Hill. The family moved to Bettendorf, IA in 1928 where they resided through his formidable years.

Stan served our country in WW II with the Army's 25th Infantry Division in the South Pacific. He continued his military service for six years with the US Army Reserve after the war.

Stan graduated from the University of Iowa in 1949 after returning from the war where he met his wife Ethel and married as students October 11, 1947. Stan and Ethel Cady were wed at the First Presbyterian Church of Davenport where they remained long standing members. Upon graduation from the U of I, Stan was awarded the Order of Artus for excellence in economics.

Stan was a loving and devoted husband for the 55 years of their marriage before Ethel's passing with Alzheimer's disease in 2004. Stan and Ethel raised their four children in Bettendorf & Riverdale, IA. He was the rock of the family devoting much of his time to the children's activities such as the Boy Scouts leader, Little League coach, etc., as well as many charitable organizations/causes. Stan served as a member of the Employers for the support of the National Guard and Reserve Committee, chairman of the Manufacturers Bureau and Davenport Chamber of Commerce, president of the Iowa Tax Payers Association, Davenport Kiwanis Club, Renaissance Club, Gyro Club, member of the Elks & Moose Clubs and the 25th Infantry Association. He received the Governor's Volunteer Award from Governor Terry Branstad in 1987.

Stan was employed at M.A. Ford Mfg. Co. for 40 years and retired as President. During his tenure the firm grew to become an international organization.

Left to honor his memory are sons Thomas Hill (Susan) of Far Hills, NJ, Robert Hill (Jill), Jack Hill (Rhonda) of Riverdale, IA, grandchildren Tracie Schumacher of Eagle, CO, Christina Hotchkiss (Chad) of Denver, CO, W. Scott Paladini (Anna) of Hoboken, NJ, Michael Paladini (Kerry) of Fair Haven, NJ, Samantha Schifano (Paul) of Chatham, NJ, Charles Hill of New York, NY, Jennifer(Derek) Sandknop of Eldridge, IA, Wendy Bratcher (Jason) of Riverdale, IA, Noelle(Tyler) Wicks of Hallsville, MO, Kelly(Padraic) Dolan of LeClaire, IA, Brian Hill and David Hill of Riverdale, IA and 21 great grandchildren.

A son Randolph, daughter Debra Schumacher and loving wife Ethel preceded him in death.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make memorial contributions to two organizations whose charitable works meant a lot to Stan: the First Presbyterian Church in Davenport, Iowa or the Alzheimer's Association at https://www.alz.org/.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.