Stanley R. Mitick, Jr.

November 10, 1923-December 15, 2020

MORRISON, IL-Stanley R. Mitick, Jr., 97, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling, IL.

A graveside service will be held at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery with military honors. Mr. Ken Renkes will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society.

Survivors include his wife, Ruth; two sisters-in-law, Ila DeLuca and Marianne Bealer; nieces and nephews by marriage, Sharon (Tim) Allen; Thomas (Mary) Pons; Michael (Jenny) Heun; Robert Bealer; and Dorian (Donna) Mc Clenahan.

