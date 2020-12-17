Menu
Stanley R. Mitick Jr.
1923 - 2020
BORN
1923
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bosma Renkes Funeral Home
404 E Lincolnway
East Morrison, IL

Stanley R. Mitick, Jr.

November 10, 1923-December 15, 2020

MORRISON, IL-Stanley R. Mitick, Jr., 97, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling, IL.

A graveside service will be held at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery with military honors. Mr. Ken Renkes will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society.

Survivors include his wife, Ruth; two sisters-in-law, Ila DeLuca and Marianne Bealer; nieces and nephews by marriage, Sharon (Tim) Allen; Thomas (Mary) Pons; Michael (Jenny) Heun; Robert Bealer; and Dorian (Donna) Mc Clenahan.

To send online condolences go to www.bosmarenkes.com


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 17, 2020.
I´m devastated and shocked to hear of Stans death. My prayers go out to the family. Ruth, my prayers especially go out to you, in losing your precious husband. May he rest in peace.
Cindy Bondi
December 17, 2020
