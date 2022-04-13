Stanley L. Noble

August 18, 1950-April 10, 2022

Stanley L. Noble, 71, of Santa Fe, TN, formerly of Rock Island, IL passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Maury Regional Medical Center.

He was born August 18, 1950 to the late Chet and Marian Noble.

Stan was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend. His outgoing personality was infectious, he never met a stranger and was always welcoming anyone into his home. Stan enjoyed a long-standing career with Textron, dedicating 30+ years- retiring in 2012, but holding onto the many friendships he created over the years. He also spent many years of training and competing with his bird dogs. Above all, he loved his family.

In addition to his parents, Stan is preceded in death by his wife Susan C. Noble.

Those left to cherish Stan's memory are his daughters Stephanie Crawford (James) and Brooke Noble (Michele Zitello); grandchildren, Jaden Crawford, Addison and Ava Zitello; several brothers and one sister.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Moline Viking Club, 1450 41st Street, Moline, Il 61265. An informal gathering will follow with the opportunity to share stories and memories.

To share memories and condolences with the family, please visit www.williamsfh.com.

The care of Stanley L. Noble and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Williams Funeral Home.