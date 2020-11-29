Stanley W. Frick

December 28, 1940-November 25, 2020

DAVENPORT-Stanley W. Frick, 79, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Home in Davenport. Private family services will be held. His final resting place will be in Pine Hill Cemetery in Davenport. Memorials may be made to the family.

Stan was born December 28, 1940 in Davenport, the son of Walter and Elta (Puck) Frick. He married Dian Denklau on May 19, 1962 in Walcott. She passed away April 14, 2007.

He had worked as an automotive machinist for King Motor Service and retired from Altorfer's after more than ten years of service. He was an avid model tractor collector and had been a Scout Master for the Boy Scouts for ten years at Johnson Elementary School in Davenport.

Those left to honor his memory include his daughter, Susan Edwards, son, Steven (Christina) Frick, Blue Grass, grandchildren: Marta (Harrison) Schneider, TX, Olivia Frick, Waterloo, IA and Sebastian Frick, Blue Grass and several cousins. His parents and a sister preceded him in death.