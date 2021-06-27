Stephanie Lee Ratliff

September 1, 1965-June 17, 2021

DAVENPORT-Stephanie Lee Ratliff, 55, of Davenport, Iowa passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 17, 2021. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, June 29, from 12-5 p.m. at the Buffalo Community Center, 426 Clark St. Buffalo, IA. Memorials may be made in Stephanie's honor to the family. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Stephanie was born on September 1, 1965 in Bristol, Connecticut to James and Barbara Curtis. On September 3, 1983 she married the love of her life, Michael Ratliff. They went on to enjoy 38 years of marriage. In 2005, she graduated from Trinity College of Nursing.

Stephanie was a gentle, caring, loving person. She could never do enough or give enough. Her family meant everything to her and she enjoyed playing with her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.

Those left to cherish her memory include her parents, James and Barbara Curtis; her husband, Michael; children, Jeramiah (Katelyn) Ratliff, Zachariah (Aubrey) Ratliff, Nehemiah (Maria) Ratliff, Isaiah (Chelsea) Ratliff, Mariah (Jordan) Miller, Elyjiah Ratliff, Michiah Ratliff; and Javon (Katie) Green; 7 grandchildren; and brothers, Jimmy (Jenny) Curtis and David (Donna) Curtis.