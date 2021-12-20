Stephen Lane Flack

October 31, 1946-December 18, 2021

Stephen Lane Flack, 75, of Davenport, died Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

A memorial gathering will be held from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Inurnment will follow at Rock Island National Cemetery.

Steve was born on October 31, 1946, at Cottage Hospital in Galesburg, Illinois, the son of Wallace and Helen McNeil Flack. He was raised in Rio, Illinois, and graduated from ROVA High School in 1964.

Steve was a US Army veteran, having served from 1965 to 1967. He retired from the Rock Island Arsenal in 2008.

Steve is survived by his life partner, Bob Lewis, of Davenport, brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Connie Flack, Rio, IL, and Bill and Bobbie Flack, Bluffton, SC, many cousins, nieces and nephews and a lot of great friends.

