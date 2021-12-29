Stephen Loras Kedley

November 18, 1948-December 26, 2021

Stephen Loras Kedley, 73, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away at home on December 26, 2021.

Steve was born November 18, 1948, in Clinton, Iowa, to Loras and Mary (Mangan) Kedley. He grew up on a farm northwest of DeWitt, and in 1954 moved with his family to a farm near Miles, Iowa. Steve graduated from Miles High School in 1968, where he participated in track, baseball, and was a member of the Miles Baby Beef 4-H club. In 1961 and 1963 Steve showed cattle with his Grandpa Mangan at the International Amphitheatre in Chicago, Illinois and the Ak-Sar-Ben in Omaha, Nebraska.

Steve attended Clinton Community College, and then Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville, Missouri, where he graduated with a degree in business administration in 1972. In the fall of 1972, Steve began working for First Central State Bank in DeWitt, from which he retired as bank Vice President after 43 years in 2015. In 1978, Steve was the president of the Clinton County Bankers Association, and in 1985, he was elected vice president of the Iowa Young Bankers Association.

In 1972, Steve married Jane Ann Hamilton at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Preston and they raised their two children, Brian and Leah, in DeWitt. At various times, Steve was a member of the Chamber of Commerce, Clinton County Democrats, Jaycees, Lions Club Kiwanis, Loyal Order of the Moose, Toastmasters International, Central Saber Boosters, served as the DeWitt city treasurer and on the Central DeWitt football chain gang. Steve and his family were long-time members of St. Joseph Catholic Church, and Steve was involved with the Knights of Columbus.

Steve loved watching the Hawkeyes, the Cubs, and the Bears. He was an avid and colorful left-handed golf player and was a member at Springbrook Country Club for many years. Steve was always eager to sport the latest in golf attire and gear. Time with his extended Mangan-Kedley family was important to him, and Steve was an extraordinary storyteller who offered everyone a drink. He and his brother Pat spoke frequently about everything from the Cubs to the cattle on their family farm. He enjoyed travelling to Arizona and Florida to visit Brian and Leah and his grandchildren, and hearing about his two "Beautiful Angels," Jackson and Jossyln's sports and activities.

Steve is survived by two children, Brian (Jennifer) Kedley of Venice, Florida, and Leah Rothman of Anthem, Arizona; two grandchildren, Jackson and Josslyn Rothman; and two step-grandchildren, Brooke and Paige; two brothers, Patrick (Peggy) Kedley of Lowden, Iowa, and Joseph Kedley of Clinton, Iowa, and many nieces and nephews who loved him. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Loras and Mary.

Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 31, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Springbrook Country Club and the DeWitt Central Athletic Boosters Club.

Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.