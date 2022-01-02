Stephen Melton, Sr.

December 18, 1953-December 26, 2021

BETTENDORF-Stephen Lee Melton, Sr., 68, of Bettendorf passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021 at UP Trinity, Bettendorf.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm, Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline, with visitation one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Steve was born December 18, 1953 in Bloomfield, IA, the son of Lowell E. and Donna J. (Fitzgerald) Melton. He married Sally J. Collins on Jan 19, 1974 in Rock Island.

Steve retired from the former John Deere Plow Planter, Moline in 2011.

He was an avid collector of sports collectibles and music. He was also a huge Iowa Hawkeye, Las Vegas Raiders, and Boston Red Sox Fan.

Survivors include his wife, Sally; children, Steve (Kristen) Melton, Jr. Bettendorf, Katherine (Jon) Rossi, Davenport, grandchildren; Courtney, Brandon, Natalie, Jared, and Chase, brothers; Max Melton, Omaha, NE, Tim Melton, CA., David Melton, Wichita, KS, and Gerry Melton, Davenport. He was preceded in death by his sister Sherry and a brother Mike.

