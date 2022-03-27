Stephen Douglas Nelson

June 26, 1957-March 21, 2022

MOLINE-Stephen Douglas Nelson, 64, of Moline, Illinois, passed away on March 21, 2022 after a courageous and lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease.

Steve was born on June 26th, 1957 to Kaleb Nelson and Patricia Kamps. Steve went on to build and develop his own painting business, KTM Painting, where he enjoyed painting for residential and commercial customers for many years.

On July 17th 1976, Steve and Kathryn (Short) Roberts married and had three children, Michelle, Tiffany & Kaleb.

Steve was a devoted member of AA for over thirty years, a fan of the San Francisco 49ers, the Fighting Illini and enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and many beloved friends. Steve was a friend, supporter and encourager of all he loved.

A celebration of life will be held at The Viking Club in Moline on Sunday the 10th of April 2022 from 12:00PM – 4:00PM. Memorials may be made to the family through IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, in the name of Kaleb Nelson.

Steve was preceded in death by his Mother. He is survived by his father, Kaleb Nelson, sisters, Danielle (Celeste) Colone, Tracy (Phil) Arnone, his three children, Michelle Nelson, Tiffany (Paul) Duyvejonck, Kaleb (Katelyn) Nelson; and his seven grandchildren, Zidain, Keagan, Phoenix, Ariel, Bailey, D.J. and Tinley.