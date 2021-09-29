Steve C. Merriman

February 11, 1953-September 26, 2021

Funeral services for Steve C. Merriman, 68, of Davenport will be 10:30 am on Saturday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Pleasant Valley, Iowa. Family will greet friends on Friday from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Steve passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at his home in Davenport.

Steve was born on February 11, 1953 in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Robert and Methel Neff. He married Sandra Bernauer on July 17, 1971 in Davenport.

Steve Merriman was a stubborn man that loved his Marlbro Reds, Jose, and Harley's. He loved giving his children and grandchildren hell. He was the epitome of a strong family man. Family meant everything to him. Steve and Sandy have been married for 50 years. The two of them shared a love you will not see today, the bond they shared was unique. They shared 4 children together, 12 grandkids and 16 great grandkids. He was a prosthesis for over 30 years, he was an amputee his self which made him even more relatable to his patients who he deeply cared for. He also enjoyed Native American memorabilia, old cars, Westerns, he also loved his dog Titan. Everyone he came in contact with he definitely made an impact in their life. He was not a man you could forget. He never held his tongue for anyone and kept a idgaf attitude. He was a husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend. He was a rebel without cause and Bad to the Bone.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra, of Davenport, children, Stephanie (Kevin) Davis of Lowden, Iowa, Shelly Collins of Davenport, Shea (Stephen) Hinrichs of Silvis, Illinois, Steven (Becky) Merriman Jr. of Davenport, Iowa, 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, His father Robert Neff brothers; Charles Merriman (Pam) of Davenport, Iowa, Ronnie Merriman (Deb) of Blue Grass, Iowa, Bobby Neff of Iowa, Brad (Deb) Neff of Davenport, Iowa Doug Neff of Davenport, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his Mother, Methel Neff, Father, Virgil Merriman, Mother-in-law, Susie Agnew, Father-in-law, Jerry Agnew, Father-in-law, Wayne Bernauer, sister-in-law, Goergette and Brother-in-Law, Jimmy.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com