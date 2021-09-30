Steven Wendell Cook

December 29, 1947-September 25, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Surrounded by the love of his family, Mr. Steven Wendell Cook, 73, of Rock Island, peacefully passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 6:08pm at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Bettendorf.

A private service celebrating Steven's life will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 10:00am at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030-7th Avenue in Rock Island. A live stream of the service will be available at www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Steven will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Moline.

Memorials can be made to the family for a memorial fund that will be established at a later date.

Steven was born on Monday, December 29, 1947 in Rock Island to the late, Irvin Wendell Cook and Ethel Marie Rummels Cook.

He graduated from Rock Island High School in 1965 and while studying at Black Hawk College, he began his long career at John Deere retiring as a Committeeman after decades of service.

On Saturday, March 12, 1966 in Rock Island, he united in marriage with Miss. Shirley Bird. The couple enjoyed 55 years of marriage.

Family and friends describe Steven as a social butterfly. He enjoyed taking day trips with his wife, spending time with his family, playing cards and he absolutely loved vacationing in Florida. Steven also enjoyed bowling, watching sports especially the Chicago Bears, making crafts and attending crafts shows

Steven will be missed by his wife, Shirley Cook, Rock Island, IL; sons, Sean Cook, Des Moines, IA., Stacey (Patricia) Cook, East Moline, IL., Stuart Cook, Moline, IL., Spencer Cook, Davenport, IA., and Keelony Cook, Rock Island, IL. Steven will also be missed by his brother, Stanley L. Cook of Rock Island, IL. Steven was blessed to enjoy his three grandchildren and his six great-grandchildren. Other survivors include aunts, uncles and a wide-range of cousins.

